Mild Injuries As Drone Targets Kuwait International Airport
Kuwait City: The Kuwait Civil Aviation Authority announced on Saturday that a drone had targeted Kuwait International Airport, resulting in mild injuries among several operators, along with limited material damage to the Passenger Terminal (T1) amid the current regional developments.
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) quoted the authority's spokesman, Abdullah Al Rajhi, as saying that the authoritative agencies had immediately embarked on enforcing emergency measures by handling the incident and securing the site.
Al Rajhi added that assessments and remediation measures are underway to rearrange the operational procedures in accordance with the highest safety standards.
He emphasized that the situation is under full control by the relevant entities in the nation, stressing that the safety of passengers and operators is an overriding priority.
