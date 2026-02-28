US Dubs Iran Strikes 'Operation Epic Fury'

MENAFN - Jordan Times) WASHINGTON, United - The United States has named its sweeping strikes against Iranian military targets "Operation Epic Fury," the Pentagon said Saturday.

The Defense Department announced the name in a social media post that included an American flag emoji, but has otherwise provided no details so far on the strikes.

President Donald Trump said US forces were targeting Tehran's naval and missile forces, and urged Iranians to overthrow their government.

The Israeli military said its strikes on Iran, in coordination with the United States, targeted dozens of military sites and followed months of joint planning between the allies.

"The strike targeted dozens of military targets and was carried out as part of a broad, coordinated, and joint operation against the regime," the army said in a statement.

"In the months preceding the strike, close and joint planning was conducted between the IDF and the US military, enabling the execution of the broad strike in full synchronisation and coordination between the two militaries," it added.

Iranian state television on Saturday confirmed what it described as an "aerial aggression by the Zionist regime" on the country, following a series of blasts in Tehran.

The Fars news agency meanwhile said "seven missile impacts were reported in the Keshvardoost and Pasteur districts" of Tehran, where the residence of supreme guide Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is located.