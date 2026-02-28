Latest Developments In US, Israel Strikes On Iran

MENAFN - Jordan Times) PARIS, France - The United States and Israel launched a wave of strikes against targets in Iran on Saturday, sparking swift retaliation by the Islamic republic which responded with missile attacks across the region.

Here are the latest developments as the military action announced by US President Donald Trump and the Israeli government sparked a flurry of retaliatory salvos from Iran that closed airspaces around the Middle East.

Strikes across Iran

The joint operation began with smoke seen rising over Tehran after strikes that Israel said were pre-emptive.

Shortly after, Trump took to his Truth Social platform, posting a surprise video statement announcing US combat operations in Iran, with the goal of "eliminating imminent threats".

The Israeli military said it targeted multiple sites where senior Iranian officials had gathered in Tehran, and said it had launched strikes against Iran's missile launchers.

The strikes followed months of joint planning between the allies, it added.

The Israeli military said on Saturday that 200 fighter jets had taken part in the "extensive attack" on Iran, hitting more than 500 targets.

Israel's public broadcaster Kan reported the strikes targeted Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian.

In an NBC News interview, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Khamenei was alive, along with all high-ranking officials.

The Iranian judiciary's Mizan Online website said 85 people were killed in a strike on a girls school in Minab, citing a provincial official who blamed Israel.

AFP was unable to access the site to verify the toll.

Iran ordered the closure of all universities until further notice.

Missile, drone wave

In response, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they targeted the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and other US bases in the Gulf, after launching a first wave of missile and drone attacks at Israel.

"The first wave of widespread missile and drone attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the occupied territories has begun," the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement, referring to Israel.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service said it was treating a man with blast injuries in the north of the country, after missiles were launched towards Israel from Iran.

The Israeli military said it deployed search and rescue teams to multiple locations across the country following reports of fallen projectiles.

Gulf explosions, strait closed

Explosions were reported across the Gulf region.

The United Arab Emirates said it intercepted a second wave of Iranian strikes, after a first wave killed one civilian in the capital Abu Dhabi.

Witnesses in Dubai said they heard an explosion and saw missiles streak across the sky, and witnesses told AFP they heard an explosion and saw a plume of smoke rising from the man-made island The Palm.

AFP correspondents in the Saudi capital Riyadh heard loud explosions, as well as in Bahraini capital Manama and across Qatari capital Doha.

Qatar's defence ministry said it had intercepted several missile attacks targeting the Gulf state, while Kuwait also engaged incoming strikes.

Saudi Arabia condemned Iranian attacks targeting its neighbours in a statement released by its official press agency, but made no mention of attacks on the kingdom.

Explosions were also heard near the US consulate in Iraq's Erbil, according to AFP journalists.

Two people were killed in air strikes on an Iraqi military base housing the powerful pro-Iran group Kataeb Hizbollah, which threatened the US with a response.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards also moved to close the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway through which much of the world's oil and gas passes.

The Guards warned several ships the strait was "basically closed", the Tasnim news agency reported, owing to the ongoing conflict, with the EU's naval mission to the Red Sea confirming that vessels had received radio messages despite no formal closure order.

Allied support, warnings

French President Emmanuel Macron called for an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting over the escalation.

Oman's foreign minister, who has been mediating talks between Tehran and Washington, said he was "dismayed" by the outbreak of conflict.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Canberra supports the US action against Iran, while the UK expressed fear that the military strikes could blow up into "a wider regional conflict".

Ukraine said the Iranian government's "violence against its own people and other countries" had triggered the attacks.

The European Union said developments in Iran were "perilous", urging the protection of civilians.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said his country refused to be dragged into war.

Russia slammed the strikes as a "dangerous adventure" that could spark regional "catastrophe".

Pakistan condemned the "unwarranted attacks against Iran" and called for an "immediate halt" to escalation.

The Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, which fought a deadly war with Israel for two years, condemned the strikes on its backer Iran.

Another Iranian ally, Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group, called on countries and people in the region to stand against Israel and the US.

Airspace closures, flights nixed

Qatar's civil aviation authority said the Gulf state's airspace had been temporarily closed and Qatar Airways said it had suspended all flights from Doha.

Iraq closed its airspace while Syria closed part of its airspace in the south along the border with Israel for 12 hours.

Russia cancelled commercial flights to both Iran and Israel "until further notice".

Air France cancelled its Tel Aviv and Beirut flights, while Lufthansa announced it had cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv, Beirut, Amman, Erbil and Tehran until March 7.

Turkish Airlines suspended flights to 10 Middle East nations, while Air India suspended all flights to the region.

Some airlines from Britain, Pakistan, Switzerland and Norway also paused or cancelled flights.