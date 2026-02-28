Swiss Data Centres Can Improve Energy Efficiency By 46%

According to the Swiss Energy Platform of the Swiss Federal Office of Energy, savings are possible through more efficient cooling systems, higher operating temperatures, waste heat utilisation and the use of energy-efficient hardware, among other things. This would enable companies to reduce both electricity consumption and energy costs.

According to a study by Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts (HSLU), data centres in Switzerland consumed around 2.1 terawatt hours of electricity in 2019. This corresponds to around 3.6% of the country's energy consumption.

This content was published on Jan 3, 2026 Data centres in Switzerland are already big electricity users. With the growth of AI, the demand for power is set to rise even further.