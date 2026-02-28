Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Swiss Data Centres Can Improve Energy Efficiency By 46%

Swiss Data Centres Can Improve Energy Efficiency By 46%


2026-02-28 02:06:59
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss data centres and server rooms have the potential to improve energy efficiency by 46% if technology and operations are systematically optimised. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss data centres can improve energy efficiency by 46% This content was published on February 28, 2026 - 12:26 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de 46 Prozent Effizienzpotenzial in Schweizer Rechenzentren Original Read more: 46 Prozent Effizienzpotenzial in Schweizer Rechenze

According to the Swiss Energy Platform of the Swiss Federal Office of Energy, savings are possible through more efficient cooling systems, higher operating temperatures, waste heat utilisation and the use of energy-efficient hardware, among other things. This would enable companies to reduce both electricity consumption and energy costs.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to a study by Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts (HSLU), data centres in Switzerland consumed around 2.1 terawatt hours of electricity in 2019. This corresponds to around 3.6% of the country's energy consumption.

More More Swiss AI Can Switzerland's power grid keep up with its data centres?

This content was published on Jan 3, 2026 Data centres in Switzerland are already big electricity users. With the growth of AI, the demand for power is set to rise even further.

Read more: Can Switzerland's power grid keep up with its data cen

MENAFN28022026000210011054ID1110803088



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search