Swiss Data Centres Can Improve Energy Efficiency By 46%
-
Deutsch
de
46 Prozent Effizienzpotenzial in Schweizer Rechenzentren
Original
Read more: 46 Prozent Effizienzpotenzial in Schweizer Rechenze
According to the Swiss Energy Platform of the Swiss Federal Office of Energy, savings are possible through more efficient cooling systems, higher operating temperatures, waste heat utilisation and the use of energy-efficient hardware, among other things. This would enable companies to reduce both electricity consumption and energy costs.+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
According to a study by Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts (HSLU), data centres in Switzerland consumed around 2.1 terawatt hours of electricity in 2019. This corresponds to around 3.6% of the country's energy consumption.More More Swiss AI Can Switzerland's power grid keep up with its data centres?
This content was published on Jan 3, 2026 Data centres in Switzerland are already big electricity users. With the growth of AI, the demand for power is set to rise even further.Read more: Can Switzerland's power grid keep up with its data cen
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment