SWISS Cancels Flights To Tel Aviv And Dubai

A total of 14 flights to and from Tel Aviv were affected, SWISS announced on Saturday. For the airline, the safety of its crews and passengers is paramount at all times. The decision was taken on this basis. Two flights had been scheduled from Zurich to Tel Aviv on Saturday.

However, the escalation in the Middle East has further consequences for flight operations. Due to the closure of numerous airspaces, including in Iraq, SWISS planes did not take off for Dubai either. Sunday's flight to Dubai has also been cancelled. SWISS has been cancelling night flights to Tel Aviv for some time now.

The airline is following in the footsteps of its parent company: Lufthansa by not flying to Dubai (and Abu Dhabi) over the weekend. The German company also cancelled all flights to Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq and Oman until March 7 as a precautionary measure. The airspace in the respective countries will not be used, a Lufthansa spokesperson announced.

SWISS is proactively contacting affected passengers, the airline added. Depending on availability, passengers will be rebooked on other connections. Alternatively, SWISS is offering free rebooking to a later travel date or a refund of the ticket price.

On site in Israel, SWISS has several employees working in maintenance and handling. Their safety is a top priority, the press release continues. The company is in close and continuous contact with them and is supporting them to the best of its ability.

Following the first strikes by Israel and the US, Iran said it had attacked four American military bases in the region. According to the Iranian news agency Fars, the bases in Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain were among the targets. Explosions were also reported in Saudi Arabia.

Adapted from German by AI/ac

