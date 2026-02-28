Mixed Political Response To Compulsory Army Orientation Day For Swiss Women

In future, the orientation day in the army will also be mandatory for women; the consultation on the necessary constitutional amendment ended on Saturday. The governing Federal Council wants to strengthen equal opportunities so that women can make an informed decision about voluntary service, said Defence Minister Martin Pfister.

The Social Democrats and the Green Party are against compulsory attendance. They point to structural problems in the army, particularly with regard to protection against sexual harassment and violence. The Centre Party supports the proposal, while the Green Liberals find it“despondent”. The proposal would not solve the problem of military costs, nor would it attract more women to the army. The cantons expressed concerns about the expected additional costs.

