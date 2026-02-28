Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Red Cross President Calls On Kabul And Islamabad To Show Restraint


2026-02-28 02:06:58
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The president of the ICRC, Mirjana Spoljaric, has called for restraint and de-escalation in Afghanistan and Pakistan following clashes. On Friday in Geneva, she called on the two countries to protect civilians, the wounded and those hors de combat. This content was published on February 28, 2026 - 14:00 1 minute Keystone-SDA
“The people of the region have already suffered decades of conflict”, said the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). In her view, humanitarian assistance must reach all those affected.

Access to health centres must also be possible. These are obligations under international humanitarian law (IHL),” added Spoljaric.

The organisation is working with the local Red Crescent Societies to prepare an operational response. The first priority is to treat the injured in both countries,” she added.

Swissinfo

