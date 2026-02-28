Red Cross President Calls On Kabul And Islamabad To Show Restraint

“The people of the region have already suffered decades of conflict”, said the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). In her view, humanitarian assistance must reach all those affected.

Access to health centres must also be possible. These are obligations under international humanitarian law (IHL),” added Spoljaric.

The organisation is working with the local Red Crescent Societies to prepare an operational response. The first priority is to treat the injured in both countries,” she added.

