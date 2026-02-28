Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Government Advises Against Travelling To Israel

2026-02-28 02:06:37
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Following the escalation in the Middle East on Saturday night, the Swiss government advises against travelling to Israel. The same advice has been in place for Iran for some time. Select your language
This content was published on February 28, 2026 - 10:17
  Deutsch de Bund rät von Reisen nach Israel ab

After the Israeli government declared a state of emergency and closed its airspace, the foreign ministry responded on Saturday with a stricter travel warning.

The development of the situation is uncertain, it said. Swiss nationals staying in Israel are advised by the ministry to use commercial means of transport if they wish to leave the country. The decision to leave the country is made voluntarily, at the traveller's own risk and expense.

The ministry had already previously advised against travelling to Iran. According to their own statements, Israel and the US began“extensive attacks” against Iran on Saturday. Only last week, the parties negotiated in Geneva.

Adapted from German by AI/ac

