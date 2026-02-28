Swiss Government Advises Against Travelling To Israel

After the Israeli government declared a state of emergency and closed its airspace, the foreign ministry responded on Saturday with a stricter travel warning.

The development of the situation is uncertain, it said. Swiss nationals staying in Israel are advised by the ministry to use commercial means of transport if they wish to leave the country. The decision to leave the country is made voluntarily, at the traveller's own risk and expense.

This content was published on Feb 20, 2026 Mark Henley, a Geneva-based photographer was on the ground to document the Iran talks held in Geneva. But he told another story instead.

The ministry had already previously advised against travelling to Iran. According to their own statements, Israel and the US began“extensive attacks” against Iran on Saturday. Only last week, the parties negotiated in Geneva.

Adapted from German by AI/ac