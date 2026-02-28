TCL Europe / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Athletes from Sweden and the Netherlands Win Medals at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 as Team TCL Ambassador Reaches the Podium

28.02.2026 / 19:15 CET/CEST

MILAN, Feb. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, athletes from Sweden and the Netherlands, part of Team TCL, secured multiple medals, delivering standout performances that represent milestones in their careers. These achievements are a proud moment for both the athletes and Team TCL, as part of TCL's role as the Official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner in the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances category.



Swedish athletes Ebba Andersson, Frida Karlsson, and Jonna Sundling, along with Dutch athlete Joy Beune, claimed a total of 11 medals across individual and team events in cross-country skiing and speed skating, including four gold and seven silvers. TCL's global brand ambassador Eileen Gu secured a gold medal in the Women's Freeski Halfpipe, as well as silver medals in the Women's Freeski Slopestyle and Women's Freeski Big Air podium finishes highlight the outstanding performance and strength of athletes competing at Milano Cortina 2026, inspiring greatness among audiences worldwide a global leader in consumer electronics and the world's No. 1 Mini LED TV brand in the first half year of 2025, TCL unveiled its flagship SQD-Mini LED TV X11L at CES 2026, which won the Innovative Display Technology Gold Award for its exceptional color accuracy, display stability, and visual performance. With cutting-edge display and audio technologies, TCL continues to redefine the viewing experience, bringing fans an immersive, up-close feel of Winter Olympic Games action the same way that the Olympic Games inspire people worldwide to surpass their limits, Team TCL encourages everyone to embrace its vision of " Inspire Greatness", not only through TCL products that surpass the imagination, but also athletes who constantly raise the bar both on and off the field, and individuals who bravely push boundaries in their daily lives is bringing athletes, fans, and families closer together during Milano Cortina 2026. With TCL technology in the Athletes' Village, competitors can relax, unwind and celebrate meaningful moments together with their friends and family. As the sponsor of the Athlete Moment, TCL will also use its display technology, provided at the side of the field of play, to allow athletes to connect with their families and friends immediately after competing, enabling meaningful moments of celebration and joy right in the thick of the action. Commenting on their performance, Team TCL ambassadors said: Ebba Andersson (Sweden, Cross-Country Skiing) "This sport rewards consistency, otherwise greatness can't be achieved. Seeing all the preparation come to life and standing on the podium four times during this year's Olympic Winter Games has been a dream come true, and I'm grateful to TCL for supporting me." Frida Karlsson (Sweden, Cross-Country Skiing) "There's always pressure at the highest level, but greatness is only achieved when you push out of your comfort zone. Securing several podium finishes this year has been a real pinch-me moment, and I'm thankful to TCL for inspiring me to keep moving forward and believing in the power of perseverance." Jonna Sundling (Sweden, Cross-Country Skiing) "The feeling of winning never gets old! I'm so proud to have represented my country and picked up three medals at this year's Olympic Winter Games and I am thankful to TCL for supporting my journey to get here, and helping share the joy and spirit of winter sports with fans everywhere." Joy Beune (Netherlands, Speed Skating) "I'm honored to have achieved a podium finish as part of the Dutch team at the Olympic Winter Games, and grateful for all the support from my loved ones and partners in making this dream a reality. Being part of Team TCL has reminded me that greatness is all about showing up and carrying that mindset into everyday life." About TCL TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. For more information, please visit: TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Photo -



