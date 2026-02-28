CGA Launches Standardised Framework For Banks Handling Public Funds

MENAFN - KNN India)The Controller General of Accounts (CGA), T. C. A. Kalyani on Friday launched two key initiatives aimed at enhancing governance, standardisation and efficiency in banks handling government transactions.

The initiatives namely Government Bank Dashboard and the Government Bank Manual were unveiled at an event held in New Delhi as part of efforts to modernise oversight mechanisms in government banking operations.

Government Bank Manual to Standardise Procedures

The Government Bank Manual introduces a comprehensive and standardised framework for banks managing government business. It clearly outlines operational procedures, reporting requirements, reconciliation timelines and compliance obligations.

According to officials, the objective of the Manual is to reduce ambiguity in processes, mitigate operational risks and strengthen accountability across stakeholders involved in handling public funds. By providing uniform guidelines, the framework seeks to ensure consistency in banking practices related to government transactions.

Real-Time Monitoring Through Dashboard

The Government Bank Dashboard marks a shift towards real-time, data-driven monitoring of critical banking functions. It tracks key performance indicators such as remittance timelines, scroll compliance, reconciliation status, transaction success rates and adherence to service-level standards.

The introduction of the Dashboard represents a move from post-facto corrections to proactive oversight and performance management. Officials indicated that the system will enable timely identification of bottlenecks and improve overall service delivery in government banking operations.

Focus on Digital Integration and Security

Speaking on the broader reform agenda, the CGA emphasised that the initiatives institutionalise uniform procedures and objective benchmarks while reinforcing shared responsibility in safeguarding public funds.

The next phase of reforms is expected to focus on deeper digital integration, enhanced cybersecurity safeguards, advanced analytics capabilities and institutional capacity building, further strengthening the ecosystem of government banking management.

