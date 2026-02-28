APEDA Hosts Sikkim Organic Conclave, Engages Buyers From 17 Countries

MENAFN - KNN India)The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) organised the Sikkim Organic Conclave-cum-International Buyer Seller Meet (IBSM) in Gangtok in collaboration with the Government of Sikkim and IFOAM-Asia.

During the event, a knowledge report titled 'Study on Supply Chain & Export Readiness for Organic Farm Products in Sikkim', prepared by NICDC Logistics Data Services Ltd., was released.

It outlines measures to strengthen Sikkim's organic export ecosystem through improved infrastructure, streamlined processes, better aggregation, transparent pricing and strategic market positioning, while ensuring sustainability, traceability and farmer-centric growth.

Around 40 buyers from 17 countries-including South Korea, the UAE, Mongolia, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Singapore, Norway, Kuwait and the United Kingdom-participated.

About 20 Indian exporters, including NCEL, Basillia Organics, Flex Foods and Nexton, held structured meetings with nearly 100 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs/FPCs). The interactions were coordinated by the State's Department of Agriculture and Horticulture and the Sikkim Organic Farming Development Agency (SOFDA).

An exhibition by 12 exhibitors showcased certified organic products such as Large Cardamom, GI-tagged Dalle Khursani, Sikkim Mandarin, Buckwheat, Turmeric and Orchids.

A technical session on the 8th edition of the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) briefed stakeholders on updated regulations, labelling norms and international compliance standards.

The second phase includes field visits by international buyers and exporters to organic clusters in Sikkim to review certified practices, traceability and post-harvest processes. Through such initiatives, APEDA aims to expand market access, build capacity and strengthen Sikkim's role in India's organic export sector.

