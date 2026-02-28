Powering India's Semiconductor Rise: IESA Technovation Awards 2026

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India The IESA Technovation Awards, the most prestigious recognition in India's Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) and semiconductor industry, once again took centre stage at the IESA Vision Summit 2026 at The Leela Bhartiya City Convention Centre, Bengaluru on 25th – 26th February, 2026. Bringing together the brightest minds from industry, government, Start Up's and academia, the two-day summit - themed " Design to Manufacturing: Synergy of Product, Production and Skill " - signalled a decisive shift in India's ambition to becoming a Product Nation.



Technovation Awards 2026 at the IESA Vision Summit celebrated innovation across Start-Ups, MSME, Enterprise, and Skilling categories



Congratulating to this year's Technovation Award winners for their exceptional contributions to strengthening India's semiconductor and electronics ecosystem, Mr. Ashok Chandak, President, IESA said,“The winners achievements represent the innovation depth, entrepreneurial spirit, and execution excellence that are shaping India's technology future. By spotlighting excellence across the semiconductor and ESDM value chain, these awards continue to set new benchmarks for technology leadership and ecosystem impact in India.”



“Over the years, the Technovation Awards have evolved in step with the rapid transformation of India's electronics and semiconductor landscape. The categories now span Startups, MSMEs, Enterprise & Services, Techno-Visionary Leaders, and Skilling & Academia - reflecting the full spectrum of innovation, manufacturing strength, global delivery capability, and talent development that defines our ecosystem,” he added.



The 2026 edition of the awards was supported by Applied Materials and Infineon which underscored strong industry backing for innovation and ecosystem development.



At the IESA Vision Summit 2026, the prestigious Technovation Awards recognised outstanding leaders and innovators:



Dr. Sarabhai Award presented to Mr. B. V. Naidu, Chairman, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), in recognition of his distinguished contributions spanning over three decades to the advancement of innovation, skill development, policy formulation, and industry growth - and his instrumental role in building a robust ESDM ecosystem that has firmly established Brand India on the global stage.

Distinguished category the TechnoVisionary Awards, honoured Shri Amitesh Kumar Sinha, CEO, India Semiconductor Mission and Additional Secretary MeitY (TechnoVisionary – Public Service); Mr. Swapnil Jain, Co-Founder, Ather Energy (TechnoVisionary – Industry); and Dr. Debabrata Das, Director, IIIT Bangalore (Techno Mentor). Technovation Awards, chosen through nominations and evaluated by a jury panel recognised Mr. Rajesh N. Gupta, CEO, MOSart Semiconductors (Start-up – Electronics); Mr. Dipanjan Gope, CEO, SimYog Technology (Start-up – Semiconductor); Mr. Sairanjan Mishra, CEO, H2LOOP AI Pvt. Ltd. (Start-up – IP); Mr. Ashutosh Shrikant Bhabhe, Director & CEO, IN14Silicon Solutions (Start-up – Services); Mr. Basavaraj Nagaraju, CEO, RV-SKILLS Center for Emerging Technologies (Skilling – Finishing School); Prof. Sanket Goel, Birla Chair Professor & Head, CREST, BITS Pilani (Skilling – University); Mr. Abhra Bagchi, CMO, FermionIC Design Pvt. Ltd. (MSME/SME – Semiconductor Products & IP Development); Mr. Taninder Sijher, VP Engineering, Sandisk India Device Design Centre (Enterprise – Multinational); and Dr. G. Sivakumar, Senior Principal Scientist, CSIR-NAL (Enterprise – India);



“As the country's semiconductor market is projected to exceed $100 billion by 2030, the Technovation Awards play a critical role in recognising those translating policy vision into a tangible industry impact. We are so much prouder in celebrating innovation, design excellence, ecosystem leadership, and talent development, the awards reinforce India's journey toward becoming a globally competitive semiconductor and electronics powerhouse ,” Mr. Ashok Chandak further added.



Instituted in 2008 by the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association, the awards have grown into one of the most respected honours celebrating excellence, innovation, and transformative contributions across India's semiconductor and electronics ecosystem.



About IESA

IESA is India's premier industry body for ESDM & Intelligent Electronics. Our main objective is to establish India as a leading global hub for electronics manufacturing and design. We work with government ministries, industry players, and academic institutions to facilitate the comprehensive implementation of the Program for Development of Semiconductor and Display Ecosystem. Our team of renowned experts in semiconductor and display technologies is committed to promoting technology solutions that positively impact the lives of 1.3 billion Indians.



