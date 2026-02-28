Check Out The Celebrities At The 2026 Frieze Los Angeles Art Fair
The 2026 edition of Frieze LA kicked off yesterday with an invitation-only VIP day. The art fair, held in a tent on the grounds of the Santa Monica Airport, features about 100 exhibitors from around the world and runs through Mar. 1. ARTnews attended the opening, where dealers excitedly reported a“frenzy” of sales.
But! Frieze LA is not just about the sales. This edition of Frieze (which also hosts fairs in New York, London, and Seoul) is an easy draw for celebrities, whether to the main fair, satellite fairs like the Felix Art Fair and the Butter Fine Art Fair (new on the scene and spotlighting local Black artists), or any number of fashionable parties.
Take a look at some of the celebrities-among them Heated Rivalry's François Arnaud, television host Bill Maher, and actor Orlando Bloom-who made their way around Los Angeles for Frieze Art Week.
François Arnaud at Frieze LA
Actor François Arnaud at Frieze Los Angeles: Photo Sela Shiloni/WWD via Getty Images
ARTnews
