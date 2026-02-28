GCC, Regional Countries Move To Shut Airspace

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Commercial aviation across the Middle East ground to a near-standstill on Saturday as GCC nations and key regional neighbours closed or restricted their airspace in the wake of United States and Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliatory missile attacks on American military bases in the Gulf.

Radar tracking service Flightradar24 showed vast swathes of the region emptying of commercial traffic within hours of the strikes on 28 February 2026, with authorities describing the measures as precautionary in response to active military operations, missile risks, and fears of debris or misidentification.

Qatar moved swiftly to fully suspend operations in its airspace, with flag carrier Qatar Airways halting all flights to and from Doha.

The UAE imposed a temporary airspace closure as a "precautionary measure," suspending all flights in and out of Dubai International and Al Maktoum airports until further notice. Both Emirates and Etihad were heavily affected, with no firm reopening timeline announced.

Bahrain, host to the US Fifth Fleet headquarters, itself struck during Iran's retaliation, suspended all airspace operations. Kuwait similarly closed its airspace and halted all flights to Iran until further notice. In Oman, Muscat International Airport temporarily shut, with Oman Air suspending services to Baghdad and carriers including Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa pausing flights to the sultanate.

Saudi Arabia stopped short of a full airspace closure, though Saudia temporarily cancelled a number of flights. Riyadh condemned the Iranian strikes on its neighbours but kept its airspace open, with Europe-to-Asia routes actively diverting westward over Saudi territory to avoid the conflict zones.

Beyond the Gulf, Iraq closed its airspace entirely, forcing major reroutes for long-haul traffic across the globe. Jordan and Lebanon both saw their airspace reported empty on tracking services, with carriers including Wizz Air suspending services to Amman and multiple airlines cancelling Beirut flights amid fears of regional spillover.

Iran and Israel separately closed their airspace to civilian flights "until further notice" following the initial strikes.

International carriers moved quickly and independently to suspend or reroute dozens of services. Air India, Virgin Atlantic, Lufthansa, Air France-KLM, Turkish Airlines, and Wizz Air were among those issuing advisories, avoiding Iranian, Iraqi, and Israeli airspace entirely. European Union regulators urged airlines to steer clear of the affected zones.

The disruption to routes linking Europe, India, Asia, and the Gulf is expected to be significant, with travellers warned that the situation remains fast-moving. Airlines are urging passengers to check directly for the latest flight status, as further cancellations and changes are considered likely pending any de-escalation of hostilities.

