HH The Amir Receives Phone Call From French President

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call on Saturday from the President of the friendly French Republic Emmanuel Macron.

During the call, they discussed the security developments in the region and their implications for regional and global peace and stability, stressing the importance of the immediate cessation of the escalation and opening prospects for dialogue to help protect the security of the region and spare it from further tensions and confrontations.

The French President expressed France's solidarity with the State of Qatar and its condemnation of the targeting of its territories with Iranian ballistic missiles, confirming his country's readiness to provide various kinds of support to the State of Qatar in any measures it takes to protect its sovereignty, security, and stability.

For his part, HH the Amir expressed his thanks and appreciation to the French President for his stances and France's supportive positions toward the State of Qatar and its people.