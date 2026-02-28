403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt Strongly Condemns Iran's Attacks On Territorial Integrity Of Arab Countries
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Egypt strongly condemned Iran's targeting of the territorial integrity of Arab countries and the violation of their sovereignty, including Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan, noting the serious risks posed to the security and stability of Arab states and the region as a whole Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized in a statement Saturday the importance of respecting the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of these countries, adhering to the principle of good neighborliness, and exercising the highest degree of restraint during this critical period in the region's history statement stressed the need to prioritize dialogue and diplomacy to prevent the escalation of the conflict and avoid plunging the region into a cycle of violence that could threaten regional and international security and peace also expressed deep concern over the dangerous military escalation in the region, highlighting the risks of expanding the conflict and the possibility of plunging the entire region into widespread chaos, which would have catastrophic repercussions on regional and international security and stability Ministry reaffirmed the paramount importance of political and peaceful solutions, stressing that military measures will only lead to further violence and bloodshed, and emphasized that the only path to ensuring security and stability lies in commitment to diplomacy and dialogue.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment