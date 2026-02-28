403
Saudi Arabia Condemns In Strongest Terms Iranian Attacks That Targeted Riyadh And Eastern Region
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expressed its rejection and condemnation in the strongest terms of the blatant and cowardly Iranian attacks that targeted the Riyadh region and the eastern province, confirming that they were repelled a statement issued by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, Saudi Arabia stressed that these attacks cannot be justified under any pretext or in any way, and that they came despite the Iranian authorities' knowledge that the Kingdom had affirmed it would not allow its airspace or territory to be used to target Iran light of this unjustified aggression, the statement added, the Kingdom affirms that it will take all necessary measures to defend its security and protect its territory, citizens, and residents, including the option of responding to the aggression.Saudi Arabia condemnation Iranian attacks targeted
