HH The Amir Receives Phone Call From The Iraqi Prime Minister
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call from the Prime Minister of the sisterly Republic of Iraq, Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani call addressed the security developments in the region and their implications for regional peace and stability, with both sides stressing the importance of an immediate halt to the escalation and of giving dialogue a chance to ensure regional security and prevent further deterioration of the situation this context, the Iraqi Prime Minister underscored the Republic of Iraq's solidarity with the State of Qatar and its condemnation of attacks targeting Qatari territories with Iranian ballistic missiles emphasized that Iraq is ready to provide support to the State of Qatar in all measures it takes to protect its sovereignty, security, and stability his part, HH the Amir expressed his thanks and appreciation for the sisterly Republic of Iraq's stance and its support for the State of Qatar.Iraq security developments regional peace dialogue
