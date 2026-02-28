Foreign Ministry Urges Qatari Citizens Abroad To Contact Diplomatic Missions When Necessary

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Due to the current situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on Qatari citizens abroad, particularly those who are stranded or in need of consulate services, to reach out to the diplomatic missions of the State of Qatar in the countries where they reside, and to strictly adhere to the instructions and guidance issued by the local authorities of those nations.

The Ministry also urges citizens to contact the diplomatic missions of the State of Qatar abroad should they need any assistance or in case of contingencies, either via the designated emergency numbers or by contacting the Director of the Department of Operations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the following numbers:

009744011100000974401111400097440111104

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Qatari citizens consulate services diplomatic missions