Foreign Ministry Urges Qatari Citizens Abroad To Contact Diplomatic Missions When Necessary
The Ministry also urges citizens to contact the diplomatic missions of the State of Qatar abroad should they need any assistance or in case of contingencies, either via the designated emergency numbers or by contacting the Director of the Department of Operations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the following numbers:
009744011100000974401111400097440111104Ministry of Foreign Affairs Qatari citizens consulate services diplomatic missions
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment