Amir Holds Phone Call With Amir Of Kuwait

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held a phone call on Saturday with Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

At the beginning of the call, HH the Amir reassured of the State of Kuwait, as well as its leadership and people, with HH Amir of Kuwait likewise reassuring of the leadership of the State of Qatar and its brotherly people, in the aftermath of the sinful Iranian attack that targeted the territories of the two brotherly nations.

Both sides expressed their vehement condemnations and denunciations of this brazen assault, considering it a flagrant violation of the two nations' sovereignty, the provisions of international law, as well as the United Nations Charter.

They asserted that this assault on the two nations, alongside several sisterly nations, represents a dangerous escalation that imperils the region's security and stability.

In addition, the two sides went over the security updates in the region, along with the consequences of these developments on both regional and global peace and stability.

Their Highnesses underscored the criticality of an immediate cessation of escalatory acts and returning to the diplomatic and dialogue paths, noting their readiness to harness all potential to back the region's security and safeguard its stability.