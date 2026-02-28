Amir Receives Call From Pakistani Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a telephone call today from Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan HE Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The call addressed the latest security developments in the region and their repercussions on regional and international peace and stability. Both sides emphasized the need for an immediate halt to the escalation and for prioritizing dialogue and diplomatic solutions to prevent further tensions.

In this context, the Pakistani Prime Minister expressed the Islamic Republic of Pakistan's strong condemnation of the brutal Iranian attacks targeting the territory of the State of Qatar and the brotherly Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

He affirmed Pakistan's full solidarity with the State of Qatar and its complete readiness to stand by Qatar in all measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty and enhance its security and stability.

For his part, HH the Amir expressed his utmost thanks and profound gratitude for the Pakistani stances and enduring support for the State of Qatar.