Prime Minister Receives Phone Calls From Foreign Ministers Of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, The UAE, Bahrain

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, received on Saturday phone calls from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HE Dr. Ayman Safadi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HH Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait HE Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah,; Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain HE Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

During the calls, the ministers reviewed the developments related to the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, as well as ways to resolve all disputes through peaceful means.

His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed during the calls that the targeting of Qatari territory with Iranian ballistic missiles constitutes a flagrant violation of Qatar's national sovereignty, is inconsistent with the principles of good neighborliness, and cannot be accepted under any justification or pretext.

His Excellency noted in this context that the State of Qatar has always been keen to distance itself from regional conflicts and has sought to facilitate dialogue between the Iranian side and the international community. However, the renewed targeting of its territory does not reflect good faith and threatens the foundation of understandings upon which bilateral relations between the two countries are based.

His Excellency also expressed Qatar's strong condemnation of the Iranian attacks targeting Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain, affirming Qatar's full solidarity with these countries in all measures they take to safeguard their sovereignty, security, and stability.

He further emphasised the need for an immediate halt to any escalatory actions, a return to dialogue, the prioritisation of reason and wisdom, and efforts to contain the crisis in a manner that preserves regional security.

For their part, the ministers expressed their countries' condemnation of the Iranian missile attack on Qatari territory, considering it a blatant violation of the sovereignty and airspace of the State of Qatar, as well as of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.