Several Residential Buildings Targeted In Manama: Bahrain Moi


2026-02-28 02:01:57
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Several residential buildings in Manama were targeted, with Civil Defence teams continuing firefighting and rescue operations at the affected sites, according to official information, according to the Bahraini Ministry of Interior.

In a post on X, it said further details will be released at a later stage.

The Peninsula

