Several Residential Buildings Targeted In Manama: Bahrain Moi
Doha, Qatar: Several residential buildings in Manama were targeted, with Civil Defence teams continuing firefighting and rescue operations at the affected sites, according to official information, according to the Bahraini Ministry of Interior.
In a post on X, it said further details will be released at a later stage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment