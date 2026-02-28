Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
12 Injured, No Fatalities Reported Following Attacks: Kuwaiti Health Ministry

2026-02-28 02:01:57
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Kuwait's Ministry of Health said on Saturday that 12 people were injured amid ongoing regional developments, adding that all cases are under medical supervision and no deaths were reported.

The ministry said three members of the armed forces were injured after shrapnel fell at Ali Al Salem Air Base.

The Peninsula

