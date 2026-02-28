12 Injured, No Fatalities Reported Following Attacks: Kuwaiti Health Ministry
Doha, Qatar: Kuwait's Ministry of Health said on Saturday that 12 people were injured amid ongoing regional developments, adding that all cases are under medical supervision and no deaths were reported.
The ministry said three members of the armed forces were injured after shrapnel fell at Ali Al Salem Air Base.
