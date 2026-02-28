Qatar University, UDST Announce Transition To Remote Learning

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University and the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) announced that remote learning will be implemented for students.

Qatar University, in a statement, said that the decision to operate classes remotely was effective immediately, and came in light of the current security and regional developments, and as a precautionary measure to ensure students' safety.

It added that remote learning take place“until further notice from the relevant Official Authorities in the State,” and said that updates will be communicated through the university's media channels.

UDST announced that, following directives from the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, it was decided that“online learning will be implemented for all students starting tomorrow and until further notice.”

Updates for UDST students will be provided via university email, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Qatar Foundation's media center said that all activities and classes at Education City were cancelled.