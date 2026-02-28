Hamad International Airport Urges Passengers Not To Travel To Airport
Doha, Qatar: As flight operations at Hamad International Airport continue to remain suspended, it strongly advised passengers to not to proceed to the airport.
In a social media post, it said that passengers are advised not to head to the airport during this airport and to check with their airlines for the latest information until further notice.
Officials said further announcements will be made as soon as more information becomes available and travellers were urged to monitor official communication channels and airline notifications for timely updates.
