Prime Minister Receives Phone Calls From Egyptian, Turkish Foreign Ministers

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received two telephone calls today, one from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt HE Dr. Badr Abdelatty and the other from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Republic of Turkiye HE Hakan Fidan.

During the calls, they reviewed the developments of the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, as well as ways to resolve all disputes peacefully.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized during the calls that the targeting of Qatari territory with Iranian ballistic missiles constitutes a blatant violation of its national sovereignty, is inconsistent with the principles of good neighborliness, and cannot be accepted under any justification or pretext.

His Excellency noted in this context that the State of Qatar has always been keen to distance itself from regional conflicts and has sought to facilitate dialogue between the Iranian side and the international community. However, the renewed targeting of its territory does not reflect good faith and threatens the foundation of understanding upon which bilateral relations between the two countries are based.

His Excellency also stressed the need for an immediate cessation of all escalatory actions, a return to the negotiating table, prioritizing reason and wisdom, and working to contain the crisis in a way that preserves the region's security.

For their part, the Egyptian and Turkish foreign ministers expressed their countries' condemnation of the Iranian missile attack on Qatari territory, considering it a blatant violation of Qatar's sovereignty, airspace, international law, and the UN Charter.