Prime Minister Receives Phone Calls From Spanish, French, German, And Russian Foreign Ministers

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received telephone calls today from Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain HE José Manuel Albares; Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic HE Jean-Noël Barrot; Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany HE Johann Wadephul; and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation HE Sergey Lavrov.

During the calls, they reviewed the developments of the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, as well as ways to resolve all disputes peacefully.

During the calls, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the targeting of Qatari territory with Iranian ballistic missiles constitutes a blatant violation of its national sovereignty, is inconsistent with the principles of good neighborliness, and cannot be accepted under any justification or pretext.

His Excellency noted in this context that the State of Qatar has always been keen to distance itself from regional conflicts and has sought to facilitate dialogue between the Iranian side and the international community. However, the renewed targeting of its territory does not reflect good faith and threatens the foundation of understandings upon which bilateral relations between the two countries are based.

His Excellency also stressed the necessity of an immediate cessation of all escalatory actions, a return to the negotiating table, prioritizing reason and wisdom, and working to contain the crisis in a manner that preserves the security of the region.

For their part, Their Excellencies the Ministers expressed their countries' condemnation of the Iranian missile attack on Qatari territory, considering it a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, its airspace, international law, and the Charter of the United Nations.