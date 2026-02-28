Qatar Announces Remote Work For Government Employees On Sunday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's Council of Ministers Secretariat General announced the adoption of remote work on Sunday, March 1, 2026, for employees across ministries, government entities, public bodies and institutions in light of current regional developments.

According to the directive, the decision excludes employees in the military and security sectors, the health sector, as well as staff whose duties require physical presence at the workplace.

The Secretariat General urged citizens and residents to obtain information from trusted sources and to follow security and safety guidance issued by relevant authorities.