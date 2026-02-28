Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Announces Remote Work For Government Employees On Sunday

2026-02-28 02:01:55
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)

Doha: Qatar's Council of Ministers Secretariat General announced the adoption of remote work on Sunday, March 1, 2026, for employees across ministries, government entities, public bodies and institutions in light of current regional developments.

According to the directive, the decision excludes employees in the military and security sectors, the health sector, as well as staff whose duties require physical presence at the workplace.

The Secretariat General urged citizens and residents to obtain information from trusted sources and to follow security and safety guidance issued by relevant authorities.

The Peninsula

