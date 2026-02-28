Qatar Announces Remote Work For Government Employees On Sunday
Doha: Qatar's Council of Ministers Secretariat General announced the adoption of remote work on Sunday, March 1, 2026, for employees across ministries, government entities, public bodies and institutions in light of current regional developments.
According to the directive, the decision excludes employees in the military and security sectors, the health sector, as well as staff whose duties require physical presence at the workplace.
The Secretariat General urged citizens and residents to obtain information from trusted sources and to follow security and safety guidance issued by relevant authorities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment