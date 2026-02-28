Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From EU High Representative For Foreign Affairs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani,received a telephone call today from the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy HE Kaya Kallas.

During the call, they reviewed the developments of the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, as well as ways to resolve all disputes peacefully.

During the call, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed that targeting Qatari territory with Iranian ballistic missiles was a flagrant violation of its national sovereignty, and that it was inconsistent with the principles of good neighborliness, and could not be accepted under any justification or pretext.

His Excellency pointed out in this regard that the State of Qatar has always been keen to distance itself from regional conflicts and has sought to facilitate dialogue between the Iranian side and the international community.

However, the renewed targeting of its territory does not show good faith and threatens the understanding upon which bilateral relations between the two countries were built.

His Excellency also stressed the need for an immediate cessation of all escalatory actions, a return to the negotiating table, prioritizing reason and wisdom, and working to contain the crisis in a way that preserves the region's security.

For her part, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy condemned the Iranian missile attack on Qatari territory, considering it a flagrant violation of Qatar's sovereignty, airspace, international law, and the UN Charter.