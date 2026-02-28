Iran Launches First Wave Of Missile Strikes On Israel: IRGC

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Saturday it had launched the first wave of missile strikes against Israel in response to attacks by the United States and Israel.

Tasnim News Agency, citing the IRGC, reported:“In response to the aggression of the hostile and criminal enemy against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the first wave of large-scale missile and drone attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran towards the occupied territories has begun.”

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported that explosions had shaken northern Israel.

The Israeli Ministry of Defence said earlier on Saturday that it had carried out a“pre-emptive missile strike” against Iran.

US President Donald Trump told a press conference that the United States had commenced“major combat operations” inside Iran.

Without providing further details, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that explosions were heard in Qom, Lorestan, Hamedan, Kermanshah, Karaj, Tabriz, Ilam and Qeshm.

According to Al Jazeera, Bahraini authorities stated that a missile attack had targeted the US Navy's 5th Fleet headquarters in the country, while another missile was intercepted in Qatar.

An explosion has also been reported in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, while countries across the region have closed their airspace.

kk/sa