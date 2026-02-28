403
Kuwait Amir Receives Call From Egypt's Pres.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Saturday a telephone call from Egypt's Abdelfattah Al-Sisi to reassure about Kuwait's state, its leadership and people after the heinous Iranian attack on Kuwait's territories.
During the call, Al-Sisi expressed Egypt's strong condemnation and denunciation of this blatant attack which is a violation of Kuwait's sovereignty, international law and the UN Charter
President Al-Sisi affirmed Egypt's standing with, and support for, the sisterly state of Kuwait in all measures taken to maintain its sovereignty, security and stability
He confirmed harnessing Egypt's potential to back Kuwait, praying to Allah to protect Kuwait, its people from any evil.
Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir expressed thanks and appreciation to President Al-Sisi, wishing him everlasting well-being. (end)
hm
