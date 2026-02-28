403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwaiti Students Abroad Urged To Contact At Emergencies
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Ministry of Higher Education on Saturday called on the Kuwaiti nationals studying in some Arab countries to contact at the below numbers in case of emergencies.
On its "X" account, the ministry determined hot lines numbers to communicate with the Kuwaiti students in Bahran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Jordan for their safety and following constantly their positions.
The Kuwaiti students in these countries are asked to contact at: +97332200300, +966500554256, +971501556522, +97433341200, + 96892870055 and +962703202020. (end)
kmj
On its "X" account, the ministry determined hot lines numbers to communicate with the Kuwaiti students in Bahran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Jordan for their safety and following constantly their positions.
The Kuwaiti students in these countries are asked to contact at: +97332200300, +966500554256, +971501556522, +97433341200, + 96892870055 and +962703202020. (end)
kmj
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment