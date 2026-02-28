Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwaiti Students Abroad Urged To Contact At Emergencies


2026-02-28 01:30:45
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Ministry of Higher Education on Saturday called on the Kuwaiti nationals studying in some Arab countries to contact at the below numbers in case of emergencies.
On its "X" account, the ministry determined hot lines numbers to communicate with the Kuwaiti students in Bahran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Jordan for their safety and following constantly their positions.
The Kuwaiti students in these countries are asked to contact at: +97332200300, +966500554256, +971501556522, +97433341200, + 96892870055 and +962703202020. (end)
kmj


MENAFN28022026000071011013ID1110802978



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search