Animal Hospital Access And Pet-Friendly Travel In Japan Streamlined By Comasuke's One-Stop VIP Dog Support

Comasuke(Headquarters: Osaka, Japan; CEO: Kenichi Tokuyama), a pet transportation specialist with more than 900 pet transfers annually, has officially launched a partnership-based inbound pet travel support service for hotel concierges and luxury travel planners. The service centers on a nine-hour private pet hire plan that allows large dogs to travel cage-free. Comasuke is based in Osaka Prefecture and is led by Kenichi Tokuyama.

Five challenges faced by professionals handling VIP guests traveling with dogs

When receiving requests from high-net-worth visitors wishing to travel with their dogs, professionals often encounter the following issues:

1. Transportation barriers

Large dogs are frequently refused on public transportation and standard taxis in Japan, making arrangements difficult.

2. Lack of reliable information

Identifying luxury hotels that accept dogs and planning suitable walking routes requires significant time.

3. Complex procedures

Animal quarantine and airline boarding documentation require specialized knowledge and involve complicated processes.

4. Language-related anxiety

Guests may feel extreme concern about potential health issues or emergencies involving their dogs in a foreign country.

5. Trusted temporary care options

Recommending low-quality facilities for short-term pet care during a stay can result in complaints and reputational risk.

Comasuke's one-stop solution for travel professionals

Comasuke provides more than transportation services, acting as a practical support partner for professionals through the following offerings:

Cage-free private vehicles for large dogs

Coverage across Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Nara, Shiga, and Wakayama, using dedicated vehicles designed for comfort and privacy.

English-speaking driver support

Kenichi Tokuyama brings extensive experience from international trading companies and can communicate directly with overseas guests, including guiding and interpretation.

Specialized quarantine and customs assistance

Through partner companies, Comasuke supports preparation of quarantine documentation and airline boarding procedures, significantly reducing concierge workload.

24-hour animal hospital transport support

In case of sudden health issues during a stay, transportation to nearby animal hospitals is available around the clock, helping reduce guest anxiety and increase trust in host facilities.

Pet-friendly facility coordination

Assistance with dog-friendly hotels and sightseeing routes for guests traveling with large dogs, enabling faster and more accurate responses based on accumulated expertise.

Message from CEO Kenichi Tokuyama

“Through 20 years of experience in international trading, a clear understanding has developed of the concerns and expectations of overseas clients. Pets are family members. Reducing anxiety when bringing them to Japan contributes to the overall value of Japan as a destination. The goal is to ensure that concierges and agents can confidently respond positively to guest requests, supported by professional expertise.”

Service Overview: Full-Day Private Plan for Professionals

Service hours: 9 hours between 8:00 and 21:00 (1–2 passengers)

Service areas: Kansai International Airport, Itami Airport, and major hotels in Osaka, Kyoto, and Kobe

Price: JPY 120,000 (includes fuel, tolls, and parking fees)

Additional services: English support, sightseeing guidance, interpretation, 24-hour animal hospital transport, quarantine consultation

(Quarantine and customs document preparation handled at additional cost)

Official website:

Contact Information

Customized plans for VIP clients are available upon request.

Business name: Comasuke

CEO: Kenichi Tokuyama

Email:...

Phone: +81 (0) 90-5129-1317