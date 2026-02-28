Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moe: All Schools To Switch To Online Due To Regional Circumstances


2026-02-28 01:00:45
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Starting tomorrow (Sunday), the Ministry of Education announced switching to online schooling in both public and private schools, citing regional circumstances.
The decision came on the backdrop of the recent Iranian attacks on Kuwait and other Gulf states and the safety of the students, as they'll be conducting their studies through Microsoft Teams application.
A ministry statement urged adhering to instructions in this regard and following its official social media accounts for updates. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

