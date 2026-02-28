403
Moh: 12 Injured Hospitalized, All In Stable Condition
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that 12 injured individuals were admitted to several hospitals across the country amid the current regional developments.
Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad said in a press statement that Farwaniya Hospital received nine cases, while Jahra Hospital admitted two cases and Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital received one case.
He noted that the injuries varied and included low-impact collision injuries, wounds to the thighs, back and chest injuries, a hand injury, as well as superficial injuries to the face and neck.
Al-Sanad added that one patient at Farwaniya Hospital is currently in the resuscitation room receiving intensive care and close monitoring, while the remaining patients are under medical observation in male and female wards and are being continuously monitored.
Regarding the cases at Jahra Hospital, he noted that the first patient sustained a penetrating wound to the right thigh and is in stable condition under the supervision of emergency and trauma surgery teams, with necessary examinations ongoing.
The second case involves a superficial head injury, with the patient in stable condition and under medical observation.
He also confirmed that the patient at Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital is undergoing evaluation and follow-up, stressing that the overall condition of all cases is stable and that there are currently no critical cases beyond medical control.
Al-Sanad underscored the continued full readiness of all hospitals, activation of emergency plans, and ongoing coordination with relevant authorities. He urged the public to rely on official sources for information, remain calm and confident, and wished everyone safety and a speedy recovery. (end)
