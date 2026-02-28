Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Hospitals Receive 12 Injuries On Backdrop Of Regional Developments - Hlt Min.


2026-02-28 12:15:35
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Hospitals receive 12 injuries on backdrop of regional developments - Hlt Min.

MENAFN28022026000071011013ID1110802945



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search