UN Chief Condemns Escalation In Middle East, Urges Immediate De-Escalation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Feb 28 (KUNA) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the ongoing escalation in the Middle East, warning that the use of force by the United States and Israeli occupation against Iran, followed by Iranian retaliatory actions across the region, undermines international peace and security.
In a press statement Saturday, Guterres called on all UN member states to uphold their obligations under international law, including the UN Charter, which provides the foundation for maintaining global peace and security.
He stressed that the Charter clearly prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any manner inconsistent with the purposes of the UN.
The Secretary-General urged an immediate halt to hostilities and de-escalation, cautioning that failure to do so could trigger a broader regional conflict with grave consequences for civilians and regional stability. (end)
