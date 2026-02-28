403
Kuwait Continues Countering Attacks - Army
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense confirmed on Saturday that the Army General Staff is continuing to counter waves of ballistic missile and drone attacks.
In a statement, Col. Saud Al-Atwan indicated that debris fell at Ali al Salem Air Base as a result of the Air Defense Forces' engagement with ballistic missiles and drones, resulting in minor injuries to three members of the Armed Forces and some material damage. He emphasized that this did not affect the operational and combat readiness levels.
He explained that the Kuwaiti Air Defense Forces continue to counter and deal with hostile attacks within an integrated defense system that reflects the level of readiness, operational capabilities, and the existing integration among the various formations of the Armed Forces.
He also affirmed that the Armed Forces are fully prepared to continue carrying out their duties and deal with any potential developments to ensure the security and stability of the country.
He added that the Ministry of Defense calls upon all citizens and residents to obtain information from official sources and to avoid circulating rumors or unreliable information. (end)
