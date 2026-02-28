New Greenfield Airports To Come Up In Vadhavan And Virar Regions: Maha CM Fadnavis

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said new greenfield airports will be developed in the Vadhavan and Virar regions as part of a broader plan to strengthen connectivity and support infrastructure growth in Maharashtra.

Speaking at the 93rd Board of Directors meeting of the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC), the Chief Minister directed officials to immediately identify suitable land for the proposed airports and expedite development of airport projects across the state in a time-bound manner.

Fadnavis said the proposed Vadhavan Port, projected to be the largest in Asia, would play a decisive role in the state's economic development. He said coordinated efforts are under way to connect the port through road, rail and air networks to ensure seamless logistics support.

He also stated that Gadchiroli district is emerging as a major steel industry hub and announced that a greenfield airport would be established there to meet the growing transport and logistics requirements arising from industrial investments.

The meeting reviewed the expansion and modernisation of operational airports at Nanded, Sindhudurg and Nagpur. A detailed presentation was made on the development of nine airports under MADC's jurisdiction.

Officials informed the Board that several industries and projects have become operational at MIHAN (Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur), including the Patanjali Ayurved project. Updates were also shared on the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur, commercial complexes, the Maharashtra Agro Development Company, Maharashtra Remote Sensing Applications Centre, healthcare facilities in non-SEZ areas, a dedicated cargo hub and electric vehicle charging stations.

An amount of Rs 597 crore has been approved for the comprehensive development of MIHAN, of which Rs 297 crore has already been released. A Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) with a capacity of 39 MLD is being constructed at a cost of Rs 12.38 crore.

Administrative approval has also been granted for Rs 99 crore towards infrastructure development in the Shivangaon and Vitthubabanagar areas, according to an official release.

The meeting noted that strengthening airport infrastructure and allied industrial facilities would boost investment, generate employment and promote balanced regional development across the state.