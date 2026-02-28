Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait FM Receives Calls Condemning Iranian Aggression


2026-02-28 11:45:32
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, received phone calls from Qatari and Italian counterparts on Saturday, condemning the Iranian aggression targeting Kuwait and other countries in the region.
Both Sheikh Mohammad Al-Thani, Qatari premier and foreign minister, and Italy's Antonio Tajani, along with Kaja Kallas; the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, emphasized the right of the affected nations to take all necessary measures to safeguard their sovereignty and territorial integrity. (end)
