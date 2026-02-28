403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait FM Receives Calls Condemning Iranian Aggression
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, received phone calls from Qatari and Italian counterparts on Saturday, condemning the Iranian aggression targeting Kuwait and other countries in the region.
Both Sheikh Mohammad Al-Thani, Qatari premier and foreign minister, and Italy's Antonio Tajani, along with Kaja Kallas; the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, emphasized the right of the affected nations to take all necessary measures to safeguard their sovereignty and territorial integrity. (end)
hb
Both Sheikh Mohammad Al-Thani, Qatari premier and foreign minister, and Italy's Antonio Tajani, along with Kaja Kallas; the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, emphasized the right of the affected nations to take all necessary measures to safeguard their sovereignty and territorial integrity. (end)
hb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment