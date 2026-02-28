DRIVEN BRANDS INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Driven Brands Holdings Inc. On Behalf Of Driven Brands Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired stock in Driven Brands and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (“Driven Brands” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:DRVN) on behalf of Driven Brands stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Driven Brands has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On February 25, 2026, Driven Brands revealed that "the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors... concluded there were material errors in our previously issued consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024... and the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023... and in our previously issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for each of the quarterly and year-to-date periods within fiscal year 2024 as well as the quarterly and year-to-date periods for the periods ended September 27, 2025, June 28, 2025 and March 29, 2025, and concluded that such financial statements should not be relied upon and required restatement." Driven Brands further disclosed that "[i]n connection with" this announcement, Driven Brands would also be delaying the release of its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 27, 2025. On this news, the price of Driven Brands shares fell approximately 30%.



Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts.

