Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Air Suspends Flights To Several Cities In Mideast


2026-02-28 11:30:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Swiss Air announced on Saturday the suspension of its flights to several capitals and cities across several Middle Eastern countries amid the rapidly evolving situation in the region.
The airline, which belongs to the German (Lufthansa Group) said in an official statement released on its website that flights to (Tel Aviv) (Beirut) (Amman) (Erbil) and (Tehran) will be suspended until March 7th, adding that it has also decided not to use the airspaces of Israeli occupation, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar and Iran during the same period.
The airline announced also the suspension of its flights to and from (Dubai), (Abu Dhabi), (Riyadh) and (Dammam) until first of March along with avoiding the airspace of the United Arab Emirates until the same date.
Swiss Air and the Lufthansa Group affirmed that they are continuously monitoring and assessing the security situation in the Middle East and are in close contact with the relevant authorities. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

