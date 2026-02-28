Decision On Old Pension Scheme After Cabinet Discussion: K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 28 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that a decision on the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) would be taken after a detailed discussion in the Cabinet.

He added that efforts would also be made to address demands related to salary increments and promotions.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the state-level educational mega conference and golden jubilee programme organised by the Karnataka State Primary School Teachers' Association at Tripura Vasini in Palace Grounds, Bengaluru.

He said several demands raised by teachers would be fulfilled in phases and recalled that during his earlier tenure as Finance Minister, one lakh teachers were recruited over five years.

He also noted that the Sixth and Seventh Pay Commissions had been implemented and assured that sincere efforts would be made to address pending demands.

Emphasising the role of teachers in nation-building, Siddaramaiah said they must maintain good conduct and provide rational and scientific education to children to help build a progressive society. He urged teachers to prepare students who can shape the future of the country.

He said that at the time of Independence, the literacy rate in the country was around 12 to 15 per cent, which has now increased to about 74 per cent.

However, he added that it is necessary to assess whether the education being imparted is of quality and responsive to societal challenges.

The Chief Minister said that shortcomings in educational transformation were not due to teachers alone but also systemic factors, including entrenched social inequalities. Referring to the caste system and prevailing social practices, he said education must help eliminate superstition and discrimination.

He said the Constitution mandates the promotion of scientific temper and rational thinking, which are essential for responsible citizenship. In an unequal society, he said, social change is necessary to ensure inclusive development.

Siddaramaiah said economic and social freedom must be ensured for all sections, and teachers play a central role in imparting rational and scientific education. He said teachers have the capacity to shape responsible citizens and recalled that his own journey was influenced by his teachers.

He advised teachers to uphold constitutional values and encourage questioning and rational thought among students.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Minister Madhu Bangarappa, Legislative Council Members Puttanna and Ramoji Gowda, Prof. Baraguru Ramachandrappa, Basavaraj Gulikaar, State Primary School Teachers' Association President Chandrashekhar Nuggali and others were present at the event.