403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Arab League Condemns Iranian Missile Attacks On Gulf States, Jordan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- The Arab League on Saturday strongly condemned Iranian missile attacks targeting the territories of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan, calling them a violation of their sovereignty.
In a statement, the League voiced full solidarity with aforementioned Arab states in facing such aggressions, stressing support for all measures taken by attacked countries to safeguard their sovereignty, security and national interests.
Those countries took clear stances from the Iranian crisis; refusing any military action against the Islamic Republic, as well as exerting great efforts to mediate and steer clear of escalation, which erupted earlier today, noted the statement. (end)
mm
In a statement, the League voiced full solidarity with aforementioned Arab states in facing such aggressions, stressing support for all measures taken by attacked countries to safeguard their sovereignty, security and national interests.
Those countries took clear stances from the Iranian crisis; refusing any military action against the Islamic Republic, as well as exerting great efforts to mediate and steer clear of escalation, which erupted earlier today, noted the statement. (end)
mm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment