Starmer: UK Not Part Of Strikes Against Iran, Condemns Tehran Actions
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Saturday that the UK played no role in the recent US and Israeli occupation strikes against Iran, however, he called Tehran to deescalate and refrain from attacking countries in the region.
In a televised address, Starmer underlined the importance of preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, affirming that this remains "the primary aim of the United Kingdom and our allies, including the US."
Starmer condemned Iran's attacks on partners across the region, many countries of which are not parties to this conflict, affirming that the UK extended its supports and solidarity to its partners.
"We have a range of defensive capabilities in the region, which we've recently strengthened. Our forces are active and British planes are in the sky today as part of coordinated regional defensive operations to protect our people, our interests and our values," he added.
Starmer stressed that he had been in contact with various leaders in the E3 and across the region to prevent any further escalation and return to diplomatic routes.
He called on Iran to end its military strikes and give up their ambition for nuclear weapons. (end)
