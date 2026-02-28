403
EU Chief To Convene Special Security Meeting On Iran On Mon.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Saturday in a post on X that she will hold a special Security College meeting on Monday, considering the ongoing developments in Iran.
Von der Leyen stressed that maintaining regional security and stability requires preventing any further escalation resulting from the unprovoked attacks carried out by Iran against partners in the region, emphasizing the importance of containing the situation and preventing the expansion of tensions. (end)
