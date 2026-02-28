403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK, France, Germany Strongly Condemn Iranian Attacks On Region
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Leaders of the UK, France, and Germany strongly condemned on Saturday the Iranian attacks on countries in the Middle East region, saying that Tehran must refrain from indiscriminate military strikes.
In a joint statement, the three countries said, "We condemn Iranian attacks on countries in the region in the strongest terms," adding, "Iran must refrain from indiscriminate military strikes."
They urged Iran to end its nuclear program and also curb the ballistic missile program, as well as "refrain from its destabilising activity in the region."
They asserted "We did not participate in these strikes, but are in close contact with our international partners, including the United States, Israel (occupation), and partners in the region."
The statement revealed, "We reiterate our commitment to regional stability and to the protection of civilian life.
"We call for a resumption of negotiations and urge the Iranian leadership to seek a negotiated solution". (end)
gta
In a joint statement, the three countries said, "We condemn Iranian attacks on countries in the region in the strongest terms," adding, "Iran must refrain from indiscriminate military strikes."
They urged Iran to end its nuclear program and also curb the ballistic missile program, as well as "refrain from its destabilising activity in the region."
They asserted "We did not participate in these strikes, but are in close contact with our international partners, including the United States, Israel (occupation), and partners in the region."
The statement revealed, "We reiterate our commitment to regional stability and to the protection of civilian life.
"We call for a resumption of negotiations and urge the Iranian leadership to seek a negotiated solution". (end)
gta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment