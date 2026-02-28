403
India Expresses Deep Concern Over Mideast Developments, Urges Deescalation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Indian government on Saturday expressed deep concern at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region and urged to avoid escalation.
"We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians. Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues," read a government statement.
India also appealed to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states. It also said that Indian Missions in the region have issued appropriate advisories to the Indian nationals asking them to remain vigilant, stay in contact with the Missions, and follow local security guidance. (end)
