Delhi HC Has Barred School Fee Hike Till March 12: Minister Ashish Sood

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Calling it a landmark victory for the common man, Education Minister Ashish Sood said on Saturday that the Delhi High Court's latest order to stay school fee hikes till March 12 is a "testament to the strong political will" of the Rekha Gupta government.

The Minister hailed the court's decision to stay fee hikes until March 12 as a definitive shield for the people of Delhi against the exploitative "fee-mafia."

"This is not just a legal win; it is a victory of the strong political will of this government,” said Sood.

He said for years, the parents of Delhi were left at the mercy of arbitrary hikes.

“Our department fought this case, and the results are there for everyone to see. Until the School Level Fee Regulation Committee (SLFRC) is constituted after the March 12 hearing, no increased fee shall be applicable,” he said.

Sood also highlighted that this order marks the collapse of a deep-rooted nexus.

"This order is the final blow to the nexus of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), certain vested-interest NGOs, and private school managements. For too long, they operated in the shadows to stall reforms. This victory belongs to the parents of Delhi and the public who have finally been liberated from this exploitative alliance," Sood said.

"For the first time in history, the court has established a system to ensure the refund/adjust of fees. If any school has charged excessive fees in 2025-26, the Department of Education will examine, review it and regulate it immediately after March 12, subject to the final decision of the High Court," the Minister warned.

Quoting the specific protection in the Court's order 3(6), Sood said,“Any exorbitant fee charged by schools for the academic year 2025-26 shall be regulated and dealt with in accordance with law...”

The Minister also said the Court has specifically preserved the government's right to scrutinise exorbitant fees charged for the 2025-26 session.

He said schools are strictly permitted to collect only the same fee as the previous academic year for the 2026-27 session. No "vested right" has been created for schools to hike charges, he said.

"We have stood our ground, and we will ensure that every paisa overcharged is accounted for. This is a new era of transparency in Delhi's education system," he added.